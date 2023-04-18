Missing Canadian women and girls called family from Syrian camp, lawyer says

Children watch a Kurdish guard at Al-Hol camp, at the gate to the section where foreign families from Islamic State-held areas are housed, in Hassakeh province, Syria on March 31, 2019.The lawyer for two Canadian women and three teenage girls who were set to be repatriated from northeastern Syria earlier this month says they were mistreated by guards and are still being detained in a camp primarily holding family members of individuals with alleged links to ISIS or Daesh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Maya Alleruzzo