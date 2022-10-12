Vancouver housing strategies abound, but will a fractured council hinder next mayor?

A seagull stands atop a statue of Captain George Vancouver outside Vancouver City Hall, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Statistics Canada data published last month confirmed that B.C. leads the country as the province with the highest rate of unaffordable homes, due largely to the number of people paying high rents to live in downtown Vancouver. Voters in Vancouver's municipal election have been met with an array of proposed solutions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck