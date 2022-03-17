More Line 5 disputes, GG requested briefing on Indian Act : In The News for March 17

Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a news conference on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the governor's office in Lansing, Michigan Business leaders from the United States and Canada are again wading into the fray over Line 5, accusing the state of Michigan of dragging its heels to ensure the controversial cross-border pipeline remains in a state of legal limbo even as both countries contend with a looming energy crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Eggert