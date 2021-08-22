The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Aug. 23, 2021.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Halifax
9:30 a.m. -- Makes announcement, holds media availability. Collaborative Health Education Building, Dalhousie University. 5793 University Ave.
St. John's, N.L.
6 p.m. Meets with locals and supporters. Quidi Vidi Wharf. 10 Maple View Place.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Ottawa
11 a.m. -- Makes announcement, holds media availability. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.
6:45 p.m. -- Holds telephone town hall with Ontario. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.
8:30 p.m. -- Holds telephone town hall with Manitoba. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Montreal
9:15 a.m. -- Makes an announcement on climate change, hold media availability. Parc Jeanne Mance. Av du Parc, Avenue du Mont-Royal O.
1 p.m. -- Visits local businesses. 347 Rue de Castelnau E.
___