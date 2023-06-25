US Coast Guard launches probe into Titan loss, works to gather evidence from site

Capt. Jason Neubauer, chief investigator, U.S. Coast, left, speaks with the media as Samantha Corcoran, public affairs officer of the First Coast Guard District, right, looks on during a news conference, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Boston, in Boston. The U.S. Coast Guard said it is leading an investigation into the loss of the Titan submersible that was carrying five people to the Titanic, to determine what caused it to implode. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steven Senne