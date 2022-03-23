Canadian troops ordered to stay away as foreign fighters flock to Ukraine

Minister of National Defence Anita Anand takes part in the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence in Ottawa, Friday, March 11, 2022. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been banned from entering Ukraine unless their presence is approved by chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre. Defence Minister Anita Anand did not say what support will be available to Canadians captured while fighting in Ukraine, and instead discouraged Canadians from going to the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick