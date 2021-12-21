Quebec looks beyond hydroelectricity as last planned megaproject set to wrap

The La Romaine 3 dam is shown on October 19, 2017. Quebec's hydro dams have long provided its residents cheap electricity and bragging rights in the race to reduce global carbon emissions, with Premier François Legault suggesting the province could become the "green battery of North America." But as the premier signs lucrative export deals with states such as Massachusetts and New York, the province's utility has acknowledged that the next phase of the Romaine complex -- Romaine 4 scheduled to enter service next year -- could be the last major dam project for the foreseeable future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot