'You're not the only one': Vancouver's Black population rising fast, census shows

Lenya Wilks poses for a photo in Surrey, B.C. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Wilks says she felt like the "only Black person in Surrey" when she first moved to the city east of Vancouver last year. But the Black population in the region is growing fast and residents who who once might have left in search of community are increasingly staying to forge their own, says Wilks, senior manager of the Surrey Local Immigration Partnership. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel