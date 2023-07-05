Manitoba government says searching landfill for remains of Indigenous women too risky

Cambria Harris, daughter of Morgan Harris, speaks to supporters gathered at a rally calling for provincial funding to search two landfills for the bodies of Mercedes Myron and Morgan Harris and other missing people, at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province cannot knowingly risk workers' health and safety for a search with no guarantee that the remains will be found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods