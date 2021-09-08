Tonight's French debate, Thursday's English debate pivotal for federal leaders

A composite image of five photographs show, from left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021; Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole in St. John's, N.L. on Monday, July 26, 2021; Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and Green Leader Annamie Paul in Toronto on Monday, July 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Paul Daly, Graham Hughes, Chris Young