B.C. state of emergency helps rapid response to raging wildfires: Eby

RCMP officers meet at a roadblock after evacuating the Wilden neighbourhood near Knox Mountain due to a wildfire burning above homes, in Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Premier David Eby says his government's decision to declare a British Columbia state of emergency allows the province to rapidly access tools and implement measures to support the rapidly evolving wildfire situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck