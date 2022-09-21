More than 805,600 homes unsuitable for the number of people living there: StatCan

Vanessa van Tol and her husband Jordan pose for a photo with their children Malaya, 6, baby Reamohetse, Maverick, 8, Cruz, 10, and Roan, 8, in this undated handout photo. With a family of seven living in a three-bedroom townhouse and a fitness business she runs from home, Vanessa van Tol is a pro at maximizing space. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, *MANDATORY CREDIT*