Ontario court awards more than $107M to families over deadly Flight 752 shootdown

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on January 8, 2020. An Ontario court has awarded more than $107 million to families of six victims of the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet two years ago. The decision made public today follows a May ruling that the missile strikes amounted to an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from Iran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi