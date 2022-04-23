Advocates want a feminist spending review as feds insist no social-program cuts

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks at a news conference in the media lockup, ahead of the tabling of the federal budget, in Ottawa, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Liberal government is assuring advocates that the goal of an upcoming budget spending review is not to slash social programs, as experts express caution about how that review is done as Canadians have endured a tumultuous few years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang