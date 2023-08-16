B.C. police seek suspected getaway driver in killing of Sikh temple leader Nijjar

SURREY, B.C. - Homicide investigators in British Columbia say they are seeking the suspected getaway driver for the killers of Surrey Sikh temple leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down on June 18.
Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the suspect waited in a car for two men who shot Nijjar in his own vehicle in Surrey, B.C., outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, where Nijjar was president.
Pierotti told a media briefing on Wednesday that the suspect drove a silver 2008 Toyota Camry that was parked near 121 Street and 68 Avenue before and during the killing.
Anyone who was aware of the vehicle has been asked to contact investigators.
Investigators previously said they were seeking two "heavy-set" suspects seen fleeing the scene.
The killing has prompted protests outside Indian consulates and accusations of foreign involvement.
Pierotti said he was aware of posters across Metro Vancouver that suggest Indian diplomats were involved in the killing.
He said individual RCMP detachments were investigating the posters in various jurisdictions.
Pierotti said investigators had "strong partnerships" with "a lot of different outside agencies" but did not elaborate, and did not say whether they included Indian authorities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023.