Former neighbour stands by story RCMP did 'nothing' on N.S. killer's spousal abuse

Brenda Forbes, a former neighbour of Gabriel Wortman in Portapique, N.S., is questioned by commission counsel Emily Hill, right, at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan