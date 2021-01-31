Indigenous and military leaders offer condolences following death of D-Day veteran

A painting of Philip Favel in a piece titled "Normandy Warrior" painted by Elaine Goble is shown in this undated handout photo. Canada's Indigenous and military leaders paid tribute and offered condolences to the family of a Juno Beach veteran of the Second World War, and who also advocated for Indigenous veterans after the war ended. "Today, Canada lost a great First Nations leader in Philip Favel," Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde tweeted Sunday. "A Juno Beach Veteran and a lifelong advocate, Philip was a beacon of hope for many," Bellegarde added. Favel was 98. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian War Museum