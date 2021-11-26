Accused facing upgraded murder charge in death of Saskatchewan RCMP officer

RCMP Const. Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer is now facing a murder charge. Patton of the Indian Head Detachment was killed on June 12 after being hit by a pickup truck in Wolsely, Sask., during a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

 JFJ

REGINA - A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop is now facing a murder charge.

The Crown has upgraded a charge of manslaughter against Alphonse Stanley Traverse to first-degree murder.

Marlene Velma Louise Pagee was also charged with manslaughter in the case.

Crown attorney Adam Breker says he anticipates later today changing the charge against Pagee to being an accessory after the fact.

Const. Shelby Patton died in June after he was hit by a vehicle in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina.

RCMP have said the 26-year-old, who was stationed at the nearby Indian Head detachment, had stopped a suspected stolen truck before he was killed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.

