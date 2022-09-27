Trudeau scheduled to visit communities hit by Fiona in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Cpl. Owen Donovan of the Cape Breton Highlanders removes brush under the direction of Nova Scotia Power officials along Steeles Hill Road in Glace Bay, N.S., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Justin Trudeau is scheduled to travel today to P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, where he will meet with residents and inspect the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant