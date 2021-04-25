Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu announces she has tested positive for COVID-19

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, walks off the court as she retired during her finals match against Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Andreescu says she has tested positive for COVID-19. Andreescu made the announcement on social media and added she will not be playing in the upcoming Madrid Open. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lynne Sladky