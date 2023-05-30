'Frightening' Halifax wildfire shows risk when hot, dry weather hits Maritimes

A water bomber plane flies through heavy smoke as an out-of-control wildfire in a suburban community outside of Halifax quickly spread, engulfing multiple homes and forcing the evacuation of local residents on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The wildfire that has destroyed dozens of homes in suburban Halifax could have been caused by a combination of factors, including a string of dry days, lack of rain and debris left behind by post-tropical storm Fiona last year, say experts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese