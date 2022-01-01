Ontario and Quebec set new COVID-19 case count records, hospitalizations climb

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Newfoundland and Labrador has reached record breaking single-day case counts of COVID-19 as officials report over 300 new infections discovered over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

Ontario and Quebec are heading into a new year with record-setting COVID-19 case counts, as well as rising virus-related deaths and hospitalizations.

Public health officials in Ontario reported 18,445 new cases today, noting the figure was an underestimate due to changes in testing availability.

The number trounces Friday's record-setting tally of 16,713 new diagnoses.

The provincial public health department says 12 more people have died due to the virus, and 85 more people are now in hospital.

Quebec is reporting eight deaths and 17,122 COVID-19 cases today, marking the fifth straight day that a record number of new infections have been reported in the province.

Officials in Nunavut reported 50 new cases today, while Newfoundland and Labrador logged 442 new infections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2022.

