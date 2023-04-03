Fungus that causes deadly white nose syndrome among bats detected in B.C. guano

A Myotis Bat is caught by Utah Division of Natural Resources Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A fungus that has led to some Canadian bat populations becoming endangered has been found in British Columbia. The province's Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship says the fungus that causes white nose syndrome, which has no proven treatment, has been detected in bat guano in the Grand Forks area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/The Spectrum-Elle Cabrera-via AP