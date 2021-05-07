Quebec judge authorizes class action on behalf of alleged victims of ex-hockey coach

Francois Lamarre, a retired Montreal police officer and former minor league hockey coach in Greenfield Park, Que., appears for his arraignment at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que., Thursday, Dec.19, 2019. A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit on behalf of victims of a former Montreal police officer and minor hockey coach who died while awaiting trial on sex-related charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pierre St-Arnaud