BEIJING - Women's hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin and short-track speedskating star Charles Hamelin have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Friday's opening ceremonies of Beijing's Winter Olympics
More coming.
BEIJING - Women's hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin and short-track speedskating star Charles Hamelin have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Friday's opening ceremonies of Beijing's Winter Olympics
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!