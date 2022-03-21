Six more Sunwing party flight passengers face fines over vaccination status, masks

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra rises during Question Period, Monday, March 21, 2022 in Ottawa. Another half-dozen travellers shown partying on board a Sunwing flight last year are facing hefty fines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

 ajw

MONTREAL - Another six people from a Sunwing flight to Mexico last year on which passengers were filmed partying are facing potentially hefty fines.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says in a tweet they face fines of up to $5,000 stemming from the Dec. 30 flight from Montreal to Cancun.

He says five of the cases involve non-compliance with vaccination rules and one was for failing to wear a mask.

Transport Canada has handed out a dozen penalties in total so far and says more are expected.

Videos of the charter flight shared on social media showed unmasked passengers in close proximity singing and dancing in the aisle and on seats as some clutched bottles of liquor, snapped selfies and vaped.

The federal Transport Department launched an investigation on Jan. 4 to determine whether travellers violated laws or regulations around aviation safety and security.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.

