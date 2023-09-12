A list of some of those found not criminally responsible by a court

Reporters attend a news conference in Montreal Tuesday, June 5, 2012 where details about the arrest and the ongoing investigation of Luka Rocco Magnotta, in the murder of Chinese exchange student Jun Lin, were announced. Experts testified Magnotta is schizophrenic and was psychotic and out of touch with reality the night of the murder. The prosecution said Magnotta had made a promise several months earlier to take the life of a human being. He was found guilty of first-degree murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes