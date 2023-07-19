BC Coroners Service blames illicit drug supply for 184 deaths in June

A protester holds a sign during a rally in Victoria, Thursday, April 14, 2022. The BC Coroners Service says 184 people died in B.C. in June due to the toxic, unregulated drug supply that has claimed more than 1,200 lives in the first six months of 2023. The coroners service says the numbers show just how risky it continues to be for users who access their drugs on the illicit market. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito