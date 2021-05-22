Montreal's construction charter aims to end roadwork chaos, but critics have doubts

Traffic is detoured off Highway 40 eastbound in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., west of Montreal, as the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge on Highway 40 remains closed, in Montreal, Friday, May 21, 2021. The orange cones that line Montreal's abundant construction sites have become a symbol of a city under near-constant repair, spawning cone-themed comics, a board game and trinket versions sold in gift shops. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe