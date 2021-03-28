Tories demand PM testify on WE deal, Liberals say House leader will appear instead

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves West Block on Parliament Hill to participate in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, Friday, March 12, 2021. The federal Conservatives are demanding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or senior members of his staff appear before a parliamentary committee on Monday, as opposition parties continue digging into the Liberal government's now-dead deal with WE Charity to run a student grant program last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang