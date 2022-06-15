Leak in military sex misconduct deal, Tory leadership poll: In The News for June 15

Chief of the Defence Staff, General Wayne Eyre, left, joins Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, and former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour (not pictured) as they release the final report of the Independent External Comprehensive Review into Sexual Misconduct and Sexual Harassment in the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces in Ottawa on Monday, May 30, 2022. The company overseeing the federal government's 900-million-dollar settlement deal with military members who experienced sexual misconduct in uniform has admitted to more privacy breaches despite repeated promises to have fixed the problem. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick