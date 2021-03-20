The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
11:10 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 775 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one in the past 24 hours.
Provincial health authorities say hospitalizations increased by one to 505, while the number of intensive care cases remains unchanged at 99.
The province administered 41,338 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
This brings the total to 915,653 doses since the campaign began, representing about 10.8 per cent of the population.
The province has reported 301,691 infections, 10,594 deaths and 284,203 recoveries and currently has 6,894 active cases.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is recording 1,829 new cases of COVID-19 just as public health restrictions in some hard-hit areas are set to ease.
Today's figures come as restaurants located in grey or so-called lockdown zones of the provincial pandemic response plan get the green light to offer outdoor dining service.
In red and orange zones, restaurant capacity limits on indoor dining are rising sharply as of today.
Red-zone eateries can now host 50 people inside rather than 10, while the limit in orange zone restaurants is doubling from 50 to 100.
Ontario is also reporting 11 new virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2021.