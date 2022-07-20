Vancouver council committee meets to discuss report on 2030 Winter Olympic bid

Tricia Smith, President of the Canadian Olympic Committee, takes part in a joint press conference between the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Four Host First Nations, and the cities of Vancouver and Whistler where the “hosting concept" for the 2030 Winter Olympics bid was unveiled in Whistler, B.C., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. A report raising questions about the tight timeline for a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympic Games in British Columbia comes before a Vancouver council committee today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Vinnick