U.S. using Defense Production Act to kick-start domestic critical minerals production

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares speaks during a news conference following a meeting with unions, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The White House says President Joe Biden will use the Defense Production Act to boost production of critical minerals in the United States.Last week, automaker Stellantis and South Korean tech giant LG announced plans for a $5-billion battery plant in Windsor, Ont., billed as the largest single investment ever in Canada’s auto sector. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)