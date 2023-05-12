First Nation did not prove Aboriginal title for entire claim area: B.C. Supreme Court

Members of the Nuchatlaht First Nation and supporters rally outside B.C. Supreme Court before the start of an Indigenous land title case, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 21, 2022. A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says the First Nation did not prove it had rights to its entire claim area, although he suggested it may be time for the provincial government to rethink its current test for such titles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck