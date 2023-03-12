'Welcome to Lviv': Ukrainian city ready for 'brave' Canadian tourists

The train station in Lviv, western Ukraine, is lit up by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Ukrainian officials in Lviv say there's another way Canadians can support the embattled country's economy and war effort, but it's not for the faint of heart: pack your bags and come be a tourist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Petros Giannakouris