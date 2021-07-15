First Nation to release report on unmarked graves at Kamloops residential school

People sing and drum outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation is set to release a report today outlining the findings of a search of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School property using ground-penetrating radar.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck