COVID-19 clinics for 'long haulers' aim to treat patients stuck in limbo

Lorraine Graves poses in this undated handout photo. Lorraine Graves barely has the energy to hold a pen some days as "brain fog" leaves her forgetful and sudden worsening vision has her increasing the font size on her computer. Graves, a COVID-19 "long hauler," is being treated at a clinic in Vancouver for a variety of symptoms after she first became ill in March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Lorraine Graves