Residents still displaced as wildfire burns in southern Northwest Territories

A view of a wildfire over Hay River, Northwest Territories from an air tanker is shown in a May 14, 2023 handout photo. Residents of K'atl'odeeche First Nation and the neighbouring community of Hay River, N.W.T., remain displaced as an out-of-control wildfire continues to burn in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northwest Territories Environment and Natural Resources **MANDATORY CREDIT**