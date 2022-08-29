OTTAWA - In a story published Aug. 27, The Canadian Press erroneously reported the Rideau Club in Ottawa has a portrait of Sir Winston Churchill taken by photographer Yousuf Karsh in its Churchill Room. In fact, the portrait is located in the Karsh Room at the Rideau Club.
Corrective to Aug. 27 story on theft of Churchill portrait from Château Laurier
Corrective to Aug. 27 story on art theft
Most Popular
Articles
- Kelowna school trustee bows out after one term
- September opening possible for new Upper Mission connection
- Letters to the Editor: August 25
- Kelowna police issue warning after prolific offender released from custody
- Suspects arrested in vicious beating of Kelowna teen along Rail Trail
- Kelowna golf course remains eyed for future industrial development
- Kelowna lawyer suspended at least 18 months
- Rental complex with 401 homes approved near Orchard Park mall
- Messy methods of tardy homebuilders rile West Kelowna councillor
- Incumbents expert at manning the barricades at Kelowna City Hall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!