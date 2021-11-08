Slain Mexican activist's supporters contest federal watchdog's refusal to probe case

Mariano Abarca is shown in this still image taken from video (August 2009) in Chicomuselo, Chiapas. Family and supporters of a Mexican activist who was killed after opposing a Canadian company's mining project are challenging a federal ombudsman's decision not to investigate the matter. They are telling a Federal Court of Appeal hearing today the public sector integrity commissioner had grounds to look into allegations that Canadian officials in Mexico City failed to follow federal policies concerning protection of human rights advocates. In 2007, Calgary-based Blackfire Exploration Ltd. opened a barite mine in Chiapas, Mexico, prompting local opposition, demonstrations and a blockade of a route to the project. After being beaten and threatened with death for leading protests over the mine's environmental and social effects, activist Mariano Abarca was fatally shot outside his home in November 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dominique Jarry-Shore