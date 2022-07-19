Wildfire threats grow in western provinces, as warmer and drier weather forecast

Smoke fills the air near Stein Valley, west of Lytton, in British Columbia in this Sunday, July 17, 2022 handout photo. The BC Wildfire Service says flames were moving to the west over the weekend, but winds on Sunday fuelled growth on part of the southern flank, across the Fraser River but closer to Lytton, where recovery is just beginning after the village was mostly wiped out by a wildfire one year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - BC Wildfire Service