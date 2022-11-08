Protesters at Windsor, Coutts blockades set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators continue to block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on February 2, 2022. A local Alberta politician facing charges for participating in "Freedom Convoy" protests at the Coutts border blockade is set to testify Tuesday at the public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh