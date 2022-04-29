B.C. scraps controversial plan to involuntarily treat youth after overdose

Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. British Columbia has ditched a controversial plan forcing youth to undergo treatment for up to seven days after an overdose. The mental health and addictions minister said concerns about the potential negative impact of the proposed legislation put forward in July 2020 led the province to consult further with First Nations, families, health-care experts and drug users.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld