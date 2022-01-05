Federal COVID update, Ontario tightens health restrictions: In The News for Jan. 5

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam speaks virtually as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a press conference to update Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa on Friday, May 7, 2021. Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam will join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this morning for the first federal COVID-19 update of the new year, as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant pushes provincial and territorial case numbers to record highs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick