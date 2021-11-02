City of Iqaluit says water meets health standards but residents still can't drink it

Work on the water treatment plant in Iqaluit, Nunavut, continues on Oct. 27, 2021. City officials say Iqaluit's water meets national drinking-water standards, but residents still can't consume it until the chief public health officer lifts a do-not-consume order. Chief administrative officer Amy Elgersma says the city and engineers are working on a certification letter saying the water meets health guidelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dustin Patar