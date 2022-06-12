Expanding camp in N.S. includes program for kids in grief, with ample time for fun

Children jump into the lake at Brigadoon Village, a summer camp for children with chronic health conditions that has also been offering programs for children who are grieving, in a 2021 handout photo. The centre in Aylesford, N.S., announced on Saturday that it has completed a $12.5-million expansion project that will give it capacity for more than 300 added campers this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Brigadoon Village, *MANDATORY CREDIT*