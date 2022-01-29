Officials decry 'desecration' of monuments during Ottawa protest

A statue of Terry Fox is decorated with a Canadian flag, protest sign and hat as protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Some protesters jumped on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and others fastened an inverted Canadian flag to a statue of Terry Fox as they decried vaccine mandates in the nation's capital on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld