EU head Ursula von der Leyen in Canada to promote sustainability, Ukraine support

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after the first day of the closed meeting of the German Cabinet in Gransee, Germany, Sunday March 5, 2023. Von der Leyen is in Canada for a short visit aimed at promoting transatlantic ties. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-dpa, Soeren Stache

OTTAWA - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in Canada for a short visit aimed at promoting transatlantic ties.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join von der Leyen at CFB Kingston this morning to meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel who have deployed to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

The two will also hold an event regarding collaboration on critical minerals in the net-zero economy during a visit to a clean technology company.

According to Trudeau's office, the pair will discuss climate change, gender equity and ways to broaden trade and investment.

This evening, von der Leyen will address the House of Commons about Canada's ties with Europe and mark International Women’s Day, which is Wednesday.

She is also scheduled to meet Wednesday morning with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.

