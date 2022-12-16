TORONTO - The winning numbers in Friday's Lotto Max draw for an estimated $40 million: 06, 22, 25, 42, 43, 45 & 48.
Bonus: 47
In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.
